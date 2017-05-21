Linux utils that you might not know @igor_sarcevic May 21, 2017

I’ve used Linux as my primary operating system for well over ten years, yet I still stumble upon things that are completely unknown to me. For example, several days ago, I wanted to display a formated table in my terminal.

# I had a long comma separated list id,name,count 31232,test-1,21 31,window,2 2121,update-attributes,432 # and I wanted to display it as a table id name count 31232 test-1 21 31 window 2 2121 update-attributes 432

I know that in Ruby, I have an excellent library Terminal Table for generating nice terminal tables, however, parsing the input, mapping the values and writing a Ruby script just for this task seemed like a huge overhead. After googling around for a quick and easy solution, I’ve learned that there is a tool in my Linux environment — column — that does just that.

$ cat data.txt | column -t -s ',' id name count 31232 property-a 21 31 window 2 2121 update-attributes 432

Whoa! That was super simple. I was baffled by the fact that this program was part of the standard utilities set on Linux, and yet I’ve never used it. So I wondered what else is part of coreutils or util-linux packages that I don’t know about. I’ve found several interesting and usable tools.

For example, did you know that you have a built in calendar?

$ cal May 2017 Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 $ cal -3 2017 April May June Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa 1 1 2 3 4 5 6 1 2 3 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 28 29 30 31 25 26 27 28 29 30 30

Or, did you know that you can factor numbers with the factor program?

$ factor 234123421341 234123421341: 3 67 1601 727541 $ factor $( date +%s ) # factor current timestamp 1495329393: 3 19 47 558167

Or, that you can find out how many terabytes are in 4123412312312 bytes:

$ numfmt --to = iec 4123412312312 3.8T

Or that there is a hardcore version of rm that makes it much harder to retrieve deleted files:

$ shred a.txt

So many interesting things to learn! I encourage you to read through the documentation and update your knowledge on these wonderful tools that are installed out of box on our modern Linux distributions.

Happy hacking!

