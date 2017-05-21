Linux utils that you might not know
I’ve used Linux as my primary operating system for well over ten years, yet I still stumble upon things that are completely unknown to me. For example, several days ago, I wanted to display a formated table in my terminal.
# I had a long comma separated list
id,name,count
31232,test-1,21
31,window,2
2121,update-attributes,432
# and I wanted to display it as a table
id name count
31232 test-1 21
31 window 2
2121 update-attributes 432
I know that in Ruby, I have an excellent library Terminal Table for generating nice terminal tables, however, parsing the input, mapping the values and writing a Ruby script just for this task seemed like a huge overhead. After googling around for a quick and easy solution, I’ve learned that there is a tool in my Linux environment — column — that does just that.
$ cat data.txt | column -t -s ','
id name count
31232 property-a 21
31 window 2
2121 update-attributes 432
Whoa! That was super simple. I was baffled by the fact that this program was part of the standard utilities set on Linux, and yet I’ve never used it. So I wondered what else is part of coreutils or util-linux packages that I don’t know about. I’ve found several interesting and usable tools.
For example, did you know that you have a built in calendar?
$ cal
May 2017
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31
$ cal -3
2017
April May June
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
1 1 2 3 4 5 6 1 2 3
2 3 4 5 6 7 8 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
9 10 11 12 13 14 15 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 11 12 13 14 15 16 17
16 17 18 19 20 21 22 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 18 19 20 21 22 23 24
23 24 25 26 27 28 29 28 29 30 31 25 26 27 28 29 30
30
Or, did you know that you can factor numbers with the
factor program?
$ factor 234123421341
234123421341: 3 67 1601 727541
$ factor $(date +%s) # factor current timestamp
1495329393: 3 19 47 558167
Or, that you can find out how many terabytes are in
4123412312312 bytes:
$ numfmt --to=iec 4123412312312
3.8T
Or that there is a hardcore version of
rm that makes it much harder to
retrieve deleted files:
$ shred a.txt
So many interesting things to learn! I encourage you to read through the documentation and update your knowledge on these wonderful tools that are installed out of box on our modern Linux distributions.
Happy hacking!